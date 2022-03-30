Public hearing set for Thursday on Vernon’s $99.8M budget proposal

VERNON — The Town Council will hold its second public hearing on Mayor Daniel Champagne’s proposed $99.8 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Thursday in Town Hall.

The proposed spending plan reflects an increase of $3.9 million, or 4%, over the current fiscal year.

To fund the budget, there is a proposed reduction in the tax rate of 33.39 mills, a decrease of 15.75% from the current year. One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

SPENDING PLAN

WHAT: The Town Council will hold its second public hearing on Mayor Daniel Champagne’s proposed $99.8 million budget at 7 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of Town Hall, 14 Park Place.

SEE: To view the budget in its entirety, go to:

Total revenue under the proposed budget increases by $3.9 million, with the key drivers including grand list growth, where property values increased significantly. Also, use of the town’s fund balance and income from investments add to the revenue stream.

Town officials say they also plan to use $2.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds for infrastructure projects that already have been approved by the Town Council.

“These funds are proposed in the budget request, but no projects have been approved at this point,” Finance Officer and Treasurer Jeffrey A. O’Neill said, adding that the Town Council budget process, annual town meeting, and referendum vote are the next steps for approval of any specific allocation of funds and projects through the proposed budget.

According to town officials and documents for the proposed budget, if approved the town government side of the budget would increase by $515,170, for a total of $31.5 million.

For the schools, Champagne reduced the Board of Education and school superintendent’s request by nearly $200,000.

The proposed $55.7 million budget now reflects an increase of 1.35%, or $742,867. The Board of Education originally requested $55.9 million for the 2022-23 school year.

The mayor and the Town Council can increase or decrease the school budget amount, but it’s ultimately up to the Board of Education to decide how that money is spent.

Another $15.9 million is earmarked in the mayor’s proposed budget for capital improvements in the 2022-23 fiscal year. After using grants and bonds, the town’s contribution would be $659,810, which is flat over the current year, town officials said.