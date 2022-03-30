ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Tesla-Powered Porsche 944 Is Electric Restomodding Done Right - gallery

Cover picture for the articleWhen Porsche first launched the 944, it was powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that was, essentially, half of the V-8 found in the 928. It was seriously lacking in the power department, though, so Porsche launched the 944 Turbo with 217 horsepower and later upgraded to 247 horsepower. With...

Robb Report

Maserati’s 1,200 HP GranTurismo Folgore, the Marque’s First EV, Will Instantly Become Its Most Powerful Car

Click here to read the full article. Maserati is finally joining the electric revolution. The venerable Italian marque announced on Thursday that its first fully battery-powered model, the GranTurismo Folgore, will go on sale next year. The EV isn’t ready for the spotlight just yet just yet, but the brand did tease what it will look like and what kind of performance we can expect. We already knew the GranTurismo Folgore (the Italian word for lightning) was coming, of course. Maserati announced that it was working on an EV version of its beloved grand tourer back in September 2020. And now, 18...
Ars Technica

You can now buy a road-legal replica of Porsche’s mighty 917K racer

The UK is known for plenty of things, but it's not all fish and chips and dodgy Russian oligarch money. It's also surprisingly permissive when it comes to registering vehicles for public roads. Thanks to a process called "Individual Vehicle Approval," it's possible to road-register cars that would likely be met with exasperated spluttering if you were to try the same thing in Germany, Japan, or most states in the US.
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
Motorious

The Fastest Demon Is A Mustang

Matthew Kesatie has created what some say is the fastest Demon-powered car in the world, only it’s a Ford Mustang, not a Dodge Challenger. We’re sure that’s enough to make the Mopar faithful very upset, and it probably ruffles the feathers of many of Blue Oval afficionado as well. However, we think Kesatie is probably more concerned with speed on the track and not keeping everything in the family, so likely he doesn’t care about all the hate.
CAR AND DRIVER

Lamborghini, VW, Audi Cars in 'Felicity Ace' Ship Fire to Be Replaced

A month ago, the cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire and eventually sank in the Atlantic Ocean while carrying around 4000 VW Group vehicles, including Lamborghinis, Audis, Bentleys, and Porsches. Fifteen of the lost vehicles were $500,000 Aventador Ultimae models, which had officially ended production. Lamborghini told Car and Driver...
CarBuzz.com

Audi Building One More Q5 Before The SUV Goes Electric

Over the past couple of months, we've seen Audi prove that electric vehicles can be exciting. The German automaker's RS Q e-tron off-road racer made history this month by winning a challenging desert rally. Meanwhile, images captured during a winter testing session of the new e-tron Sportback crossover showed that the brand's on-road EVs can be fun to drive too. Ken Block's new toy is also an all-electric Audi that looks like a hoot to drive, but not all of the brand's cars are going electric just yet. In fact, the Audi Q5 is getting one more shot at electrification-free existence and, if these spy shots are anything to go by, it'll be a handsome-looking thing.
Motorious

Toyota Commercial Is Everything Wrong With Automakers

Last week, Toyota USA dropped an awesome new commercial called The Focus Group. The ad is supposed to get you excited for the 2022 Toyota GR86, what you might have known before as simply the Toyota 86 or the Scion FR-S. However, the commercial exposes one of the many things wrong with modern automakers, whether that was part of the point or not. It’s actually rather genius and something I watched multiple times while sending to other people so they could enjoy a good laugh.
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS writes a love letter to mid-engine design

Strapped into the driver’s seat of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, I’m trying to listen to the hand radio stashed next to the gearshift, but I can’t make out the words. I assume they’re instructions from the Porsche factory driver that I’m chasing, since I asked before this latest session of hot laps about the ideal line to take in the upcoming heavily banked lefthander after an uphill straightaway.
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists the Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs

Having a difficult time finding a used Corolla or Prius to save on fuel? More of a SUV owner than a little car guy anyways? Now might be a good time to take a look at 5-year-old compact SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative per Consumer Reports latest listing of fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommend for 2022.
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
Top Speed

Did The Brits Just Nail The All-Electric Mustang? - gallery

Charge Car's are a resto-mod startup based out of London in the U.K and this is their all-electric take on the iconic '67 Mustang fastback. Charge first showcased an early prototype of the car at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Three years on, the final production version of the car is finally ready.
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Stingray Loses 5DF Black-Painted Wheel Option

The 2023 Corvette Stingray will introduce a handful of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 Corvette Stingray, arriving as the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette Stingray will not offer the 5-trident-spoke Black-painted aluminum wheels option. The 5-trident-spoke Black-painted...
