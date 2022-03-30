ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Wimbledon appoint Mark Bowen until the end of the season

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
AFC Wimbledon have appointed Mark Bowen as manager until the end of the season.

The former Reading boss takes over following the departure of Mark Robinson on Monday.

Wimbledon are currently sat fourth from bottom in the Sky Bet League One table and their 1-0 loss to Cambridge on Saturday saw the side’s winless run extend to 20 league games.

Bowen’s first game in charge will be against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The 58-year-old told the club’s website: “I am deeply honoured to have been offered this position.

“I fully understand what’s at stake and what needs to be done over the remaining seven games. Take my word for it, we will all be doing everything possible to keep this proud club in League One.”

Bowen will be assisted by Eddie Niedzwiecki, who also worked him at Reading, and interim chair Mick Buckley added: “We are excited to be welcoming such experienced and respected coaches at this stage in the season.

“Mark understands the enormity of the job ahead. In many respects it speaks volumes for his character and personality that he is willing to take on this challenge with so much at stake.

“We can only do everything we possibly can to support him to the hilt and I’m confident that’s exactly what our fans will be doing on Saturday and our forthcoming home game against Charlton on Tuesday.”

newschain

