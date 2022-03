Ryan Garcia has long ago reached a point where he knows he can never please all the people all of the time. The unbeaten lightweight has endured his share of criticism during his rise through the ranks, which comes with the territory when your fame tends to exceed the in-ring achievements. Garcia has always enjoyed a strong social media presence but is never without his skeptics even as has developed into a top contender. The 23-year-old from Victorville, California doesn’t expect that to change in the buildup to or even after his fight with Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe, which tops an April 9 DAZN telecast from Alamodome in San Antonio.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO