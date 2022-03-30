ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Rob Baxter’s suitability for England coaching role hinges on job specification

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PtOZ_0euHNyyz00

Rob Baxter is prepared to meet with English rugby chiefs to discuss their succession plans for Eddie Jones’ departure as head coach, but insists clarity over the nature of the role is needed.

Exeter’s director of rugby has indicated for the first time that he would talk to the Rugby Football Union as they search for the right coaching team to take over from Jones after next year’s World Cup.

Baxter is a contender on the strength of his success at Sandy Park, while the RFU’s desire to appoint an Englishman and willingness to consider candidates without international experience also enhance his prospects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbJHq_0euHNyyz00
Eddie Jones will step down as England head coach after the 2023 Wold Cup (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

But he insists his suitability – and that of rivals such as Steve Borthwick and Richard Cockerill – hinges on the job specification.

“I would be happy to have a chat about what the role is, how they see it working and what their plans and ambitions are,” Baxter said.

“Unless you know what it is, it’s hard to say yes or no to anything. At the same time, I’m not looking for another job! I’m very happy here.

“If you could ask every director of rugby or head coach across the Premiership, we’d probably all say the same thing: ‘we don’t really know what the job is’.

“If you look across the Premiership we’re all in slightly different places. Me personally now, I probably haven’t done any real, solid, on-field coaching for two years.

“What role is it? Is it a DoR-type role? Someone who brings in a coaching team and is prepared to work with those guys? Is it an on-field guy, blowing a whistle and directing how the team are actually playing?

“What do they want to see? Then you might genuinely see guys saying ‘right, that’s a role for me’ or ‘that’s not a role for me’.

“That’s part of the issue – is it that they want to find the guy first and he fits into a role he is comfortable with and is good at, or is it that they will say ‘we want this kind of person and this is what the role has to be’? That would clarify the position for most of the English coaches.”

If you could ask every director of rugby or head coach across the Premiership, we’d probably all say the same thing: 'we don’t really know what the job is'

The RFU’s strong preference to recruit an English candidate with a view to him shadowing Jones in France next year would appear to rule out Andy Farrell, Mark McCall and Warren Gatland. Baxter, however, sees no reason to limit the nationality.

“I’m not one of these people who says the England coach must be English,” he said.

“It’s good that they’re looking within the English game because if you look historically there has been a preference to ignore Premiership coaches. But I don’t think it’s a prerequisite that it has to be an Englishman at all.

“It’s nice that’s the way they’re talking and it puts some meat on the bones about trying to develop coaches within the English game. I certainly don’t see it as a negative.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Gatland
BBC

Harlequins: Matas Jurevicius extends contract with Premiership champions

Harlequins forward Matas Jurevicius has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership champions. Jurevicius, 21, who can play in both the second and back row, has been handed more opportunities this season after his senior debut in 2020. "It was a very easy decision for me to re-sign with...
RUGBY
BBC

FIH Hockey Pro League: England women's squad unable to travel to India

England's men have announced their squad for their FIH Hockey Pro League matches against India - but the women's squad is unable to travel. Several players and staff have been ruled out because of Covid-19 and injuries on club duty over the weekend. England Hockey will liaise with Hockey India...
WORLD
BBC

Wales women: WRU make three additions to coaching staff

Wales have named Mike Hill as their new women's assistant coach and Adam Thomas as a part-time skills coach. Hill, who will have responsibility for the forwards, arrives from Bath Rugby's academy. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has also named George Morgan as a nutritionist for Wales women as well...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Rugby Union#Exeter#The Rugby Football Union#Rfu#Englishman#Premiership#Dor
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
BBC

Tom Hardwick: Exeter Chiefs bring in former Leicester Tigers fly-half

Exeter have brought in former Leicester fly-half Tom Hardwick for a trial. The 23-year-old has been registered as a player by last season's beaten Premiership finalists so could feature in the league or in the club's Champions Cup tie with Munster. Hardwick left Leicester a year ago and is a...
RUGBY
newschain

Patrick Vieira hopeful Wilfried Zaha will be fit to face Arsenal

Patrick Vieira says Wilfried Zaha could be available for Crystal Palace’s Premier League showdown against Arsenal. Palace host the Gunners at Selhurst Park on Monday night, but Zaha’s participation is touch-and-go after the winger was ruled of Ivory Coast’s clash against England with a hamstring injury. Zaha,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Yorkshire members vote in reforms which pave way for Headingley internationals

Structural reforms at Yorkshire were approved by the club’s members on Wednesday night which paves the way for Headingley to stage England matches this summer. At an extraordinary general meeting, the governance changes ordered by the England and Wales Cricket Board, following Yorkshire’s mishandling of ex-player Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims, were voted through.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England to 'expect unexpected' from Italy

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Prop Vickii Cornborough says England must be braced for Italy's unpredictable style of play on Sunday. England opened their Women's Six Nations title defence with a...
WORLD
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland wing Beibhinn Parsons on bench for France trip

Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Beibhinn Parsons has been named on the bench again with Ireland unchanged for Saturday's...
WORLD
newschain

Raw sewage dumped into English waters 372,533 times in 2021, figures show

Raw sewage was dumped into English rivers and seas hundreds of thousands of times last year, figures show as the Government set out plans to tackle the problem. The Environment Department (Defra) has published proposals aimed at significantly reducing discharges of raw sewage through storm drain overflows to protect health and halting the environmental damage they cause.
U.K.
newschain

Ex-model aims to appeal following High Court fight with IPL founder

A former model who lost a London High Court “deceit” fight with the businessman who launched the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket competition said she aims to appeal. Venture capitalist Gurpreet Gill Maag, and Quantum Care – a company she runs, had sued Lalit Modi and made allegations of “deceit”.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy