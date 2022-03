FULTON – Harold James Pitcher passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the age of 73. Jim “Bugsy” was one of 18 children to his beautiful parents, Donald, Sr. and Harriet. He attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Fulton High School. Jim was a truck driver for Babcock Oil Co. for many years. He loved golfing and his corvette.

FULTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO