The 59th annual Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience is happening this weekend March 18-20, 2022. You can visit with professionals in all areas of home building, remodeling, landscaping, interior improvements, pools & spas, bedding, bath and more. If you live in an apartment or condo, this show can also give you ideas on decorating, organizing, or changing things up!

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 16 DAYS AGO