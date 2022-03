A Roodhouse man died Tuesday when the dump truck he was driving hit an embankment and overturned.

MANCHESTER — A Roodhouse man died Tuesday when the dump truck he was driving hit an embankment and overturned.

According to Illinois State Police, David A. Benton, 20, of Roodhouse was going east on Alsey-Manchester Road about a half-mile west of U.S. 67 when his truck went off the road about 11:09 a.m.

The truck hit an embankment and overturned, fatally injuring Benton, police said.

The investigation is continuing.