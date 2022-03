It’s going to be really tough to focus this week. The best seven days of the year are a mere six days away, and we just have to wait? It’s BS. In the meantime, the PGA Tour is in San Antonio, Texas, for the Valero Texas Open, the home of Jordan Spieth’s return to the winner’s circle last season, a victory that broke a winless drought dating back to his major championship triumph at the 2017 Open.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO