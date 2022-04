NASCAR driver Jessica Friesen is set to return to the dirt track world. Friesen, 35, will be racing in the No. 62 on the Bristol Dirt Track. That’s in Bristol, Tenn., and she also will be at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Tenn. Jessica Friesen made her NASCAR Truck Series debut last year and finished 26th in the truck series race. If her last name sounds familiar, then it should. She’s the wife of Cup Series driver Stewart Friesen.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO