At the time of penning this piece, we’re just hours away from the GR Corolla’s debut. But, as is with most of the new launches, the car gets leaked right before the debut. Countless examples come to mind, but for now, let’s stick to the topic at hand – the GR Corolla. This Japanese hot hatch has been leaked right before its official launch, and we have the pics right here, courtesy of grcorollaforum.com.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO