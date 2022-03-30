ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves track and field ranked in preseason polls

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 1 day ago
ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference (SAC) released their preseason polls for men’s and women’s outdoor track and field on March 22. It saw the Newberry men’s team picked ninth and the women were picked 11th. The poll was voted on by the coaches of the conference.

In addition to the poll, six Newberry athletes were also named to the “Athletes to Watch” list. On the men’s side, Jase Hunter, Elijah Fulmore and Davison Wright made the list while Irma Watson Perez, Sarah Abumere and Kennedy Myers were named on the women’s side.

Hunter is coming off making history for the Wolves as he won the first ever indoor individual SAC title in the weight throw in program history at the SAC Championships at the end of February.

Fulmore had a SAC Championship to remember of his own as he came within .03 seconds of a NCAA Provisional Qualifying time in the 60m hurdles, setting the school record in the process.

Wright was another key part of a group of Wolves sprinters who kept adding their names to the program top-ten lists including being a part of the school record 4x400m team.

On the women’s side, Sarah Abumere made history alongside Hunter at the SAC Championships as she made the podium twice in the 60m and 200m, the first multi-podium athlete in program history.

Irma Watson Perez was the standout athlete on the infield as she set the school record in both the weight throw and shot put and had the SAC leading mark at one point in the season in the weight throw, earning her SAC Field Athlete of the week honors.

Kennedy Myers was always right there beside Watson-Perez as she scored alongside her teammates with a sixth place finish at the SAC Indoor Championships in the weight throw.

