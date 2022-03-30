C-USA announces Marshall, others will be allowed to leave league

LAS CRUCES — Jody Adams-Birch might be used to the Great Smoky Mountains, but she's more than ready to embrace the Organ Mountains as her new home. Adams-Birch was formally introduced as New Mexico State's new head women's basketball coach Friday morning, completing a coaching search which lasted roughly two weeks. NM State Athletics director Mario Moccia said a committee of NMSU athletics and university personnel interviewed four candidates and had two finalists for the position, although he did not disclose who the other candidates were. The Tennessee native, who spent the last four years as an assistant coach at Southern Illinois, called NMSU her dream job, even though she didn't know if she would return to a head coaching role after she departed Wichita State amid controversy after nine years in 2017.

