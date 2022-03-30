C-USA announces Marshall, others will be allowed to leave league
By SHANNON STOWERS
wchstv.com
2 days ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A brewing battle between Marshall University and Conference USA appeared to be resolved Tuesday after the league issued a joint statement announcing an agreement that would let three schools leave the conference at the end of the academic year. In a joint statement...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — WVU women’s basketball has a new head coach. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that former University of South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit will replace Mike Carey in that role. Carey recently retired after 21 seasons at WVU a 34 total seasons as a collegiate head coach.
A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
Two-time state wrestling champion Zach Casias will officially compete at the next level.
On Friday, Lubbock High's Casias signed with Schreiner University to continue his wrestling career.
Casias concluded his...
Dawn Plitzuweit, who led South Dakota to within one game of the NCAA Tournament Elite 8, has been named women’s basketball coach at West Virginia. Athletic director Shane Lyons said Plitzuweit received a five-year, $3 million contract, with a starting salary of $550,000, plus incentives. Plitzuweit replaces Mike Carey,...
Athletic Director Shane Lyons decided on a new WVU women's basketball coach on Thursday, picking out former South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit to be the next coach of the Mountaineers. Plitzuweit comes to WVU after serving as head coach for South Dakota from 2016 to 2022, coming away with...
LAS CRUCES — Jody Adams-Birch might be used to the Great Smoky Mountains, but she's more than ready to embrace the Organ Mountains as her new home. Adams-Birch was formally introduced as New Mexico State's new head women's basketball coach Friday morning, completing a coaching search which lasted roughly two weeks. NM State Athletics director Mario Moccia said a committee of NMSU athletics and university personnel interviewed four candidates and had two finalists for the position, although he did not disclose who the other candidates were. The Tennessee native, who spent the last four years as an assistant coach at Southern Illinois, called NMSU her dream job, even though she didn't know if she would return to a head coaching role after she departed Wichita State amid controversy after nine years in 2017.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP is in need of a point guard. Sources confirming to KTSM that Jamal Bieniemy will forgo his final year of eligibility to turn pro. The news was first reported by Adrian Broaddus of 600 ESPN El Paso. Bieniemy hired an agent and has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. […]
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will complete its regular season at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, from Friday through Sunday. The 54-hole event will take place at the par 71, 7,100-yard Vanderbilt Legends Club – South Course. Golfers will play 18 holes each...
South Alabama baseball coach Mark Calvi has been suspended for two games by the Sun Belt Conference for “unsportsmanlike behavior” that occurred during Sunday’s game at Louisiana, a South Alabama spokesman confirmed to AL.com.. Calvi will sit out Tuesday night’s game at Alabama and Friday’s conference series-opener...
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time in four games, the Louisiana Tech offense failed to produce seven or more runs, falling to nineteenth-ranked Dallas Baptist on Tuesday evening, 7-4. The Patriots took advantage of four wild pitches, two errors, and four walks by the Bulldogs. LA Tech failed to draw a walk until the sixth inning.
LSU (22-12, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) will host Kentucky (22-8, 3-3) in a three-game conference series beginning Friday. The Cowgirls are coming off a 7-5 win over Louisiana-Monroe Tuesday night. McNeese is led by Jil Poullard from Mos Bluff. She's hitting (.362), hits (25), doubles (6), triples (2), home runs (3),...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following Conferences USA’s separation agreement with Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Mississippi on Tuesday, the league office made quick work in revising their 2022 football schedules. Conference USA releasing its new slate on Wednesday, which includes the remaining 11 league members. As it pertains to UTEP, who previously had games scheduled […]
