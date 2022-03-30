ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bill Would Help Crack Down On Smash-And-Grabs

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would help crack down...

TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee

Legislation which would make it illegal to film police officers within eight feet of them is closer to becoming law, despite concerns that it could hinder efforts to document misconduct. “We believe that this bill stacks the deck against the public check on officer misconduct,” Timothy Sparling, a lawyer and legislative advocate for Arizona Attorneys […] The post Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTVQ

Bill passed by Kentucky House cracks down on fentanyl trafficking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky House passed a bill Monday that many legislators hope will save lives. House Bill 215, or Dalton’s Law, would make importing fentanyl, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives from another state or country a Class C felony. Those convicted of importing fentanyl would be required to serve at least 85% of their sentence and would not be eligible for pretrial diversion under this bill.
KENTUCKY STATE
WNYT

Gov. Hochul pushes for changes to controversial bail reform laws

Gov. Hochul is raising the stakes in the upcoming budget due April 1. She's pushing for changes to the state's controversial bail reform laws. Hochul confirmed there is a plan. It's no secret that bail reform has been criticized by law enforcement officials and by Republican lawmakers. According to the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

DeWine faces decision on permitless carry in Ohio

(The Center Square) – Ohio House Democrats want Gov. Mike DeWine to veto legislation that would allow gun owners to carry without permits, but DeWine has given no indication what he will do with the bill. Speaking at an event late last week, DeWine told NBC4-TV he has not...
POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan proposal would crack down on Maryland’s violent crime

(The Center Square) – Addressing violent crime and expanding state law enforcement are key features of Gov. Larry Hogan’s new proposal to combat crime. The governor announced a $45 million package, which will be part of a budget supplement later this year, that would expand the state’s capacity to address crime rates, expand law enforcement initiatives, and […] The post Hogan proposal would crack down on Maryland’s violent crime appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PennLive.com

Thanks to legislators for writing memos, but they must pass laws to protect children in state custody | PennLive Editorial

After nine long months of waiting, there are finally signs something will happen after the Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force spent a year uncovering the brutality children face in state facilities. Four memos have been circulated among legislators to start the process of getting bills passed to stop systemic child...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘We Took It. They Ran. And Hid.’: Florida Man Who Pushed His Way Inside the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty to Felony

A Florida man who was part of the crowd that surged through Capitol doors and pushed past police officers has pleaded guilty to a felony. Andrew William Griswold appeared before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Wednesday and admitted that he was a forceful part of the mob of Donald Trump supporters that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6. The mob overwhelmed officers inside the building.
FLORIDA STATE

