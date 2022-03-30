ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Man Accused Of Climbing On Private Jet At Midway Airport

wjol.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charges are pending against a man accused climbing onto the wing of a...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Black man stopped by Met Police ‘for wearing coat during warm weather’ stopped again days later

A black man who said he was stopped and searched by police officers in London for wearing a coat in hot weather has again been stopped and searched by officers only days later. Eric Boateng-Taylor, who also goes by Carter Jr, was stopped by police in Croydon on Wednesday and was accused of not dressing appropriately for the climate. Less than a week later, Mr Boateng-Taylor was stopped again by Metropolitan Police officers in South London around 9.45pm on Monday as he and a friend drove home through Thornton Heath after going to Nandos for dinner. “I’m very scared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Midway Airport#Police#Ap Photo
The Independent

Aggressive Jet2 passenger hit with £5,000 fine and lifetime airline ban after forcing plane to divert

Jet2 has hit a disruptive passenger who forced one of its flights to divert with a £5,000 bill and banned her from flying with the airline for life.The carrier named the aggressive woman, who shouted at crew and slapped fellow passengers on Monday’s flight from Manchester to Antalya, as Catherine Bush.“Ms Bush, from Bradford, displayed a catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour onboard the aircraft, which included physical aggression towards other customers and our crew,” read a statement from Jet2 this morning.Flight LS895 left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday, for a planned 4hr 30m flight to Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFYR-TV

Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has set a $50,000 cash bond for a man who police say attacked an officer at Bismarck Airport. Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Fonseca is charged with assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and carrying a concealed weapon after an incident at the airport Monday.
BISMARCK, ND
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Beauregard sheriff says fighter jet crashed on private timber property

An Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed south of DeRidder Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area, according to authorities. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said the military aircraft crashed off of Bertrand Road on private timber property, but caused no serious property damage. The pilot of the jet was able...
DERIDDER, LA
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot dead execution style in Queens

NEW YORK -- There has been more deadly gun violence in the city.The NYPD is looking for a suspect who shot another man execution style in Far Rockaway, Queens, last weekend, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.Surveillance video shows two men walking along Grassmere Terrace near Ocean Crest on Saturday night. The gunman then turns and shoots 26-year-old Peter Panthier in the head twice.The shooter ran off, leaving Panthier for dead. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive."Oh my god," the victim's neighbor said.His neighbor said he was a bright, kind young man who was often seen helping...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy