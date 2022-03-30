Man Accused Of Climbing On Private Jet At Midway Airport

NEW YORK -- There has been more deadly gun violence in the city.The NYPD is looking for a suspect who shot another man execution style in Far Rockaway, Queens, last weekend, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.Surveillance video shows two men walking along Grassmere Terrace near Ocean Crest on Saturday night. The gunman then turns and shoots 26-year-old Peter Panthier in the head twice.The shooter ran off, leaving Panthier for dead. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive."Oh my god," the victim's neighbor said.His neighbor said he was a bright, kind young man who was often seen helping...
Comments / 0