ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Biden Signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill Into Law

wjol.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn anti-lynching bill named after Emmett Till is now a federal law. President...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP fears losing SCOTUS clash to Biden, as judge Jackson rallies Dems

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin Monday, March 21. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports from inside the White House, talking to several aides guiding Jackson’s path through the Senate, and reporting on how she would be the first public defender on the Court since Thurgood Marshall, who was confirmed by an overwhelming majority, including most Republicans. March 18, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Family of Emmett Till Urges Department of Justice to Reopen the Investigation of 1955 Lynching

The family of Emmett Till and their supporters are asking officials to reopen the investigation of the Black teenager’s 1955 lynching in Money, Mississippi. Deborah Watts, a cousin of Till’s said during a news conference at the state capitol that time is running out for Carolyn Bryant Donham, 88, to be brought to justice for her involvement in the 14-year-old’s death.
MONEY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
HollywoodLife

Ginni Thomas: 5 Things To Know About Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence & Trump Scandal

Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas is a conservative political activist who has been married to Justice Thomas since 1987. Learn more about her here. While most Supreme Court Justices spouses stay out of the spotlight, Ginni Thomas, 65, has never been shy about sharing her conservative views. The Omaha, Nebraska-born attorney and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has worked both inside and outside of the government throughout the couple’s 25-year marriage, wielding her influence in Washington D.C. and beyond.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Bobby Rush
MarketRealist

If Justice Thomas Were Impeached, He'd Be the Second in History

As more of Ginni Thomas' activity on and around the January 6 insurrection comes into focus, many on the left are calling for the U.S. Senate to impeach her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The controversy centers on concerns Mrs. Thomas' political activism and alleged support of a campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election call into question her husband's ability to rule impartially on matters before the court, particularly those concerning the incident at the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Lynching#Ap Photo
NBC News

The Alabama Senate race is becoming a headache for Trump — again

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities. ... The WHO says Russia has attacked 43 Ukrainian health facilities. ... President Biden speaks with China’s Xi. ... N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu will veto the state's new congressional map. ... And No. 2 seed Kentucky goes down in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy