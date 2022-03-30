Biden Signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill Into Law

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin Monday, March 21. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports from inside the White House, talking to several aides guiding Jackson’s path through the Senate, and reporting on how she would be the first public defender on the Court since Thurgood Marshall, who was confirmed by an overwhelming majority, including most Republicans. March 18, 2022.
During Tuesday's Senate hearing to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., provided yet another reminder that his true talent as a troll lies in how shameless he is. Certainly aware that by getting "racist babies" in headlines, people would assume he's talking about...
The family of Emmett Till and their supporters are asking officials to reopen the investigation of the Black teenager’s 1955 lynching in Money, Mississippi. Deborah Watts, a cousin of Till’s said during a news conference at the state capitol that time is running out for Carolyn Bryant Donham, 88, to be brought to justice for her involvement in the 14-year-old’s death.
This is an opinion cartoon. Mo Brooks has centered his whole campaign for U.S. Senate around wanna-be authoritarian Donald Trump’s endorsement. Brooks takes pride in his buffoonery role in stirring up the January 6 crowd of rabid insurrectionists and embracing Trump’s Big Lie about how the presidential election was rigged against him.
Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas is a conservative political activist who has been married to Justice Thomas since 1987. Learn more about her here. While most Supreme Court Justices spouses stay out of the spotlight, Ginni Thomas, 65, has never been shy about sharing her conservative views. The Omaha, Nebraska-born attorney and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has worked both inside and outside of the government throughout the couple’s 25-year marriage, wielding her influence in Washington D.C. and beyond.
As more of Ginni Thomas' activity on and around the January 6 insurrection comes into focus, many on the left are calling for the U.S. Senate to impeach her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The controversy centers on concerns Mrs. Thomas' political activism and alleged support of a campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election call into question her husband's ability to rule impartially on matters before the court, particularly those concerning the incident at the Capitol.
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, departs his Manhattan apartment for prison on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Cohen is due to report to a federal prison in Otisville, New York, where he will begin serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) began his opening statement at Monday's Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by telling Jackson and the cameras that "Supreme Court confirmations weren't always controversial." In fact, he said, "Bushrod Washington, when nominated to the Supreme Court in 1798, was confirmed the very next day."
