ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Rensselaer man pleads guilty to fraud charges

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6yYK_0euHJuav00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, a Rensselaer man pled guilty to multiple fraud charges that could send him to jail for up to 20 years. The man also agreed to pay over $100,000 in restitution.

Troy police identify victim of Bradley bar shooting

On Wednesday, March 30, Hector J. Sanchez, 30, of Rensselaer, pled guilty to the following crimes:

  • Defrauding pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs administered by the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL)
  • Fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.
  • Mail fraud
  • Aggravated identity theft in connection with his unemployment insurance fraud scheme
  • Soliciting the personal identifying information of other people on social media and using the information to submit false unemployment insurance applications to NYSDOL
  • Fraudulently obtained a PPP loan by falsely claiming to run a car wash business.
Fort Edward police plead not guilty to fraud felony

Sanchez agreed to pay restitution of $131,560 to the State of New York and $12,500 to the PPP lender. Sanchez is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25, by United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino.

The mail fraud convictions carry maximum terms of 20 years in prison, fines of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. The aggravated identity theft conviction carries a mandatory term of 2 years in prison, to be imposed consecutively to any other term of imprisonment.

Resolution for community police review board passes

The case was investigated by USPIS, USDOL-OIG, and HSI, with assistance from the NYSDOL Office of Special Investigations and the Albany Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Chisholm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Woman charged with stealing $3K from local credit union

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local credit union last summer. Michelle Simons, 22, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on March 24 in connection to thefts that allegedly happened over the course of several days in August 2021. According to the indictments handed up, Simons is charged with allegedly stealing $3,115.20 from Visions Federal Credit Union in Elmira from August 16 through August 20.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Rensselaer, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Shooting#Bradley#Nysdol#The State Of New York
WNYT

Local pediatrician accused of inappropriately touching patients

A pediatrician with offices in Hudson and Catskill is facing charges, accused of touching patients inappropriately. Dr. Ibrahim Rabadi faces charges of forcible touching, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces up to seven years in prison if he's convicted. The investigation began after two female...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Man stabbed in face in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face. It happened on Monday - just after midnight - on the 400 block of Summit Avenue. The man was taken to Albany Med. Police believe it was a domestic incident.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy