CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge ordered Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith held in contempt of court for a seventh time Thursday for failing to place a child appropriately. The order was issued by Juvenile Court Judge and former county Public Guardian Patrick Murphy. Current Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert noted that this was the seventh time Smith has been held in contempt in the past 10 weeks. In this case, the subject of the order is a 16-year-old boy who has spent more than 375 days – almost the whole...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO