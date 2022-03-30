Faculty piano recital
Odessa College Music Department has scheduled a faculty piano recital at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Center, 201 W. University Blvd.
Gayle Bizzell (pianist), Eric Baker (conductor), and the Odessa College Chamber Orchestra are honored to present the World Premiere of a new piano concerto by nationally-recognized composer, Timothy Brown, who will be in attendance at the concert. Bizzell will also premiere a solo work for piano. Three OC music students will perform works by Brown on the recital.
Admission is free.
