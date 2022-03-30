ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ninja Mack Says He Hasn't Talked To Tony Khan About ROH Supercard, Has Pitched Opponents | Exclusive

By Jeremy Lambert
 1 day ago
On March 1, Ring of Honor announced that Ninja Mack would be in action at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1 as part of WrestleMania weekend. ROH went on a live event hiatus following Final Battle in December with the promise to "reimagine" the product upon its return at Supercard...

