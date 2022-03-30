Dynasty Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Balancing win-now and upside in the middle of the draft

Hines is a candidate to benefit from the Colts' addition of quarterback Matt Ryan, Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star reports. Per Atkins, look for team to utilize Hines in more creative ways, which could include work out of the slot, a scenario that would boost the running back's touches while working behind top option Jonathan Taylor. Per JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site, the notion of Hines seeing more work out of the slot has been echoed by GM Chris Ballard, while coach Frank Reich has also suggested that the team will look to find ways to get the ball into the hands of the 2018 fourth-rounder more often. This past season, Hines logged 56 carries for 276 yards and two TDs in 17 games, while catching 40 of his 57 targets for 310 yards and a receiving score. The 25-year-old's catch and target totals last year while working with QB Carson Wentz represented career lows, but with Ryan at the helm, it's reasonable to expect Hines to see an uptick in both categories, and with that, increased PPR utility in 2022.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO