California State

California panel OKs reparations limit for slave descendants

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations has voted to limit state compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved...

Patrick King
1d ago

Where are the reparations for my Irish ancestors and all they endured? What about the Japanese families that were interred during WWII?

Jurassic King
1d ago

Oh boy I like how they think they have it worse on slavery nope we did back in the Roman days we had it worse we fought for our death and everything try being in Roman days see how you feel

Terry Collins
1d ago

Enough already!! I don't need reparations/ welfare; just a decent income from working.

