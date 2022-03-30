ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entries We Love: Jackfruit, 'Lou'

By Elle Mannion
 2 days ago

Jack Braun, the singer-songwriter who performs as Jackfruit, opens their Tiny Desk Contest entry narrating an act of defiance: "I asked you to grow your hair out / So you slept with a girl...

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Hardcore Superstar thrust more crotch as Abrakadabra veers toward pastiche

With a band name that’s probably better suited to an adult streaming service, there’s no prize for second-guessing the kind of sleazy, crotch-thrusting rock that Hardcore Superstar have made their remit. At it for 25 years, the Gothenburg quartet obviously owe huge debts to Motley Crue and a...
MUSIC
NPR

Entries We Love: Claire Ernst, 'Flowers'

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn. Pairs well with: Choosing yourself when things aren't working out. How many arguments can you have with a significant other before they change their behavior? According to this Tiny Desk Contest entrant, absolutely too many — and she's realized that a few hours of space and a bouquet of flowers can't fix anything in the long term. In "Flowers," Claire Ernst's smooth, soul-filled vocals guide us through a declaration of self-love, filled with Brené Brown-worthy incantations of boundary setting: "F*** all that power and the way that you bend it / I don't want your temporary fix if temporary gifts is all you got to give." I wish we could all summon this level of power and certainty in choosing ourselves first, but Ernst provides a fantastic example.
NASHVILLE, TN
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Foo Fighters Play ‘Everlong’ at Their Final Gig With Taylor Hawkins

Click here to read the full article. The shocking news of Taylor Hawkins’ death is just beginning to reverberate around the world, and little is known beyond what the Foo Fighters released in their public statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family,” they wrote, “and we ask that their privacy by treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” When Hawkins died, the Foo Fighters were in Colombia preparing to play at the Estéreo Picnic festival on the same bill as the Strokes, J. Balvin, and the Libertines. Their last gig with the drummer took...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sammy Hagar & the Circle cover Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love – with Michael Anthony on lead vocals

Van Halen's longest-tenured bassist took center stage for a spirited version of the David Lee Roth-era VH classic during the Circle's recent performance in Plant City, Florida. During a typical performance, Sammy Hagar & the Circle run through a fast-paced setlist of Hagar solo hits, some favorites from Hagar's time as the lead singer of Montrose, a few classic rock standards and, of course, a healthy helping of Hagar-era Van Halen cuts.
PLANT CITY, FL
NPR

Entries We Love: Rebirth Canal, 'AI'

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif. Pairs well with: Sitting down to start a new creative project. Rebirth Canal describes its entry as vocal jazz fusion, but there really isn't a box that can fit this performance. It's jazz, it's electronic, it's world, it's postmodern — but above all, it's surprising. The group's first Tiny Desk Contest submission, "AI," builds with craft and intrigue: Beginning with syncopated syllables chanted over a simple electronic beat, the seeming nonsense sounds invite the listener to linger and wonder. The performance ramps up as phrases begin to lock and loop into place, the camera panning to capture layering instruments. The EWI (electronic wind instrument) particularly stands out, tying genres together with a unique and memorable melody. The real showstopper, though, is the dog sitting contently in the middle of it all, absorbing the surrounding soundscape and making us wish we were there, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Cause of Death Is Currently Under Investigation

The talented drummer of Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins’ cause of death is currently under investigation. On Friday, March 25, Bogota, Colombia, health officials “received a report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city,” one day prior, according to a press release from the District Secretary of Health, which was translated to English, released via Twitter on Saturday, March 26.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
MUSIC
Aspen Times

Three Reasons We Love a Snow Day

“Put a spoon under your pillow!” the youngest shouts with glee. The oldest adds, “Everyone knows you have to flush an ice cube down the toilet!”. I mentally note my daughter now seems to also be an expert in witchcraft and will circle back to that one later. The middle child scoffs with a “Pfft!” and closes his eyes for the night, trusting his siblings will cast all the right spells.
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

Elton John on Taylor Hawkins: ‘One of the Greatest Drummers and a True Musician’

Click here to read the full article. Elton John paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins Saturday night at his concert in Des Moines, Iowa, dedicating “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to the Foo Fighters drummer who died the night before at the age of 50. “I got up this morning to see that Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters had passed away, and I was so shocked because he played on my Lockdown Sessions album and he was one of the nicest people you could ever meet,” John told the crowd. “And one of the greatest drummers and a true musician who...
DES MOINES, IA
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC

