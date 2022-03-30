ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

California task force votes to limit eligibility for any slavery reparations

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ipgb_0euHJ7rv00

March 30 (Reuters) - A California task force on reparations recommends limiting any government payments to Black people whose ancestors were in the United States in the 19th century, rather than giving money to all Black people.

After a lengthy debate, the panel in the most populous U.S. state voted 5-4 on Tuesday evening to narrow the qualification for receiving compensation if the state were to create a reparation payment program in the future, local media reported.

The panel is charged with issuing recommendations on possible reparations to California's legislature by June 2023. It began meeting monthly in June 2021, a year after legislation authorized it to study the issue.

Before the vote, Rev. Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP and vice chair of the task force, told fellow members they must set an eligibility definition that reflects political realities in the United States.

"Please, please, please I beg us tonight, take the first step," he said. "We’ve got to give emergency treatment to where it is needed."

The conversation around reparations for Black Americans has gained traction in the wake of a national reckoning on racial inequity that followed the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in recent years.

The practicality of implementation has been a matter of debate. Some question whether taxpayers can afford to pay reparations while others question how jurisdictions should determine eligibility for such programs - whether by race, ancestry or evidence of discrimination.

The California task force has yet to determine how potential recipients of reparations would be required to prove their ancestry.

Last March, the Chicago suburb of Evanston created the first reparation program in the United States. Its program offers reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of discriminatory practices.

In January, a committee approved the first 16 applicants to receive $25,000 in the city's reparations housing program. The applicants can use the money for home repairs, down payments or mortgage payments.

Other cities, including Chicago; Providence, Rhode Island; and Burlington, Vermont, have also created committees to look at reparations.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 21

Guest
20h ago

The people better vote against this madness or it will be the straw that broke America. This unbelievable madness Americans. Please wake up to what a minority in our government is try to do to our country!!!

Reply
12
Richard Moore
8h ago

You got your reparations from LBJ'S Great Society. Job quotas, affirmative action, and before that time, the right to own property, the right to vote, more recently the ability to marry outside your race. You live in a much better lifestyle than any of the slaves ever did. That's your reparations. Enjoy them.

Reply
5
hidden2u2
21h ago

What about the Chinese, American Indian, & other ethnic groups that were slaves in America, WHO’S PAYING THE BILL?

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations For Slavery#Black People#Racism#Black Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
WDBO

Florida passes first-in-the-nation law restricting how race is discussed in the workplace

Florida lawmakers passed a measure yesterday (March 10th) that restricts how race is discussed in the workplace, the first of its kind in the country. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill. The target of the legislation is corporate training, barring any kind that makes employees feel discomfort or distress by suggesting they’re responsible for actions, quote, “committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex or national origin.”
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy