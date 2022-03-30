ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian forces shelling settlements and using phosphorus ammunition in eastern Ukraine: governor

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Ukraine (Reuters) - Russian forces are using phosphorus ammunition and shelling settlements on the front line separating Ukrainian-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donetsk region, the local governor said on Wednesday.

Speaking on national television, Pavlo Kyrylenko also said that the latest attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had likely failed as convoys of civilians were not being allowed through. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame in the past when evacuation attempts broke down.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder; writing Matthias Williams;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#Phosphorus#Shelling#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Vladimir Putin sets out his key demands to halt Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday offered its terms for a peace deal with Ukraine on another day when Vladimir Putin's invasion remained bogged down. After 12 days of intense fighting, the Russian president's spokesman claimed the war could be halted "in a moment" if Kyiv agreed to a series of demands from Moscow.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

President Zelensky tells NATO countries that 'it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory' if they do not establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians to hold on and fight as he delivered his latest speech following a hospital visit to see wounded soldiers. The president described Sunday as 'the 18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine, for independence' and condemned the latest attack near the Polish border.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's troops on the run: Ukraine retakes Irpin town near Kyiv in latest blow to Russian army 'which has now seen 17,000 soldiers killed'

Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion has suffered another devastating blow after battling Ukrainian troops recaptured the war-ravaged town of Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv today. The mayor said forces had seized back full control of the town which had become one of the main hotspots of fighting after Kremlin soldiers...
POLITICS
Mercury News

Live updates: Putin says Ukraine must meet Russian demands

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine but insisted that it must meet Moscow’s demands. Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine must agree to demilitarize, accept Moscow’s sovereignty over Crimea and surrender territory to Russia-backed rebels in the east, the Kremlin said in its readout of Friday’s call.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy