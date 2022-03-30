Two remain in critical condition after Seymour explosion

Three people were burned, two seriously, in an explosion in Seymour Tuesday, police and fire officials said.

The blast happened about 2 p.m. at 42 Maple St., Police Chief John Bucherati said. Two people in the house had significant burns, and a third had less serious burns to his hands.

The two people with serious burns, a 77-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, remained in critical condition at The Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital Wednesday, Fire Marshal Timm Willis said. The man is burned on 15-20% of his body and the woman is burned on 80% of her body, he said.

The man with less serious burns declined medical treatment, Bucherati said.

Local fire investigators are investigating the blast along with members of the state police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, he said.

