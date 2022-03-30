Soldier killed in 'incident' with two helicopters at Georgia airfield

ALTON - Authorities have identified the man fatally struck by an Amtrak train Tuesday evening as Brian P. Andrews, 65, of High Ridge, Missouri.
According to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday Alton Police and the Alton Fire Department responded to the area of the train overpass in the 2400 block of Seminary Avenue, near Homer Adams Parkway, for the report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
Preliminary investigation revealed an Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian who was on the train tracks in the area of the 2800 block of Circle Drive, Pulido said. This area is just southeast of where officers were initially dispatched.
