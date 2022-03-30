ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Soldier killed in 'incident' with two helicopters at Georgia airfield

By Abigail Adcox, Staff Reporter
Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

One soldier was killed early Wednesday morning in an "incident" involving two Black Hawk helicopters at a Georgia airfield. The fatal incident happened at about 2 a.m....

www.washingtonexaminer.com

