Movies

'Top Gun: Maverick's' latest trailer sets up a showdown

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can thank the Iceman for the return of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. That's according to latest trailer for the "Top Gun" sequel, which is intense to say...

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
Tom Cruise's Long-Delayed Top Gun: Maverick to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Reports

After several postponements due to the pandemic, Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel is about to see the light of day. Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris and Manny Jacinto, will screen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The official lineup for the festival, which will be held May 17 through May 28, will be revealed in April.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Speaks Out on Val Kilmer's Return as Iceman

Top Gun: Maverick is headed to theaters on May 27th and when the sequel to 1986's Top Gun soars onto the big screen, it will bring with it some familiar faces from the first film. Joining Tom Cruise in reprising his role from the original film is Val Kilmer, who will come back as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Details about the character's appearance in Top Gun: Maverick haven't been revealed, but one thing that isn't a secret is the excitement about Kilmer's involvement. Director Joe Kosinski opened up about the return in an interview with Total Film (via Gamesradar) and said that the reunion between Kilmer and Cruise, as well as that of their characters, was one of his favorite aspects of the film.
Tom Cruise Reveals Reason for Turning Down Big Time MCU Offer

Tom Cruise was the original choice to play Iron Man. It's common knowledge among longtime followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Hollywood's action icon Tom Cruise was the original choice to star in 2008's Iron Man, a film that not only would set the stage for Marvel to become a global entertainment juggernaut but also catapulted Robert Downey Jr.'s career to the stratosphere. Through the years, we've heard several conflicting reports regarding the Mission Impossible star's MCU rejection but a lot of fans are still.
Tom Cruise
Val Kilmer
Miles Teller
You Feel The Need For Speed? You Should, Because Top Gun: Maverick Is Finally Set To Screen

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick to hit the big screen. Just as the long awaited sequel was about to take flight last fall, a new delay pushed the film to Memorial Day 2022, in response to the further delay of Cruise’s next two Mission: Impossible sequels. While Ethan Hunt’s return saw yet another delay come down the line, the need for speed is still running strong, as Top Gun: Maverick is finally set for a pretty huge screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
Top Gun 2's final trailer teases return of classic character

Top Gun: Maverick has teased the return of a major character in its final trailer. Ahead of its rescheduled release in May, the Top Gun sequel has shared a new trailer that features a portrait and mention of Val Kilmer's character, Iceman. In the clip, Vice Admiral Cyclone (Jon Hamm)...
A new ‘Top Gun’ sequel trailer teases Iceman’s return

The past becomes the future in the newest trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the original 1986 hit. The trailer, which dropped Tuesday, features plenty of planes zipping through the sky, with Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, returning to train a new generation of Navy pilots.
Tom Cruise To Be Feted In Career Retrospective At Cannes, Followed By ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere; Full Details

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the scoop on what is happening with Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick and the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It has been rumored for months that Cannes Festival head Thierry Frémaux wanted Cruise and his eagerly anticipated Paramount sequel to be part of the Croisette proceedings. Deadline can reveal that the film will premiere May 18 in an Official Selection Screening at Cannes. But it’s much more than that. Cruise will be in attendance at the Palais des festivals, and the evening will begin with a special tribute to the actor/producer and...
Tom Cruise Rumored To Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As the release date for Marvel‘s upcoming project Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness nears, additional rumors have surfaced regarding appearances from Tom Cruise. According to reports, Mission Impossible star is slated to be introduced in Doctor Strange 2 and is tied to at least one other MCU project. While details are still under wraps, it has been shared that, “Tom Cruise has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be in an upcoming project.”
“Top Gun: Maverick” Is FINALLY Coming To Theaters

There are a couple of moments in movie theaters that I’ve had that were so profound I’ve never forgotten them. I’ve written here MANY times about being a 7-year-old boy as the opening spaceships of “Star Wars” raced across the screen. It was life changing and I believe sparked the creative thinking in me that has propelled my entire professional life. I remember sitting with Debbie in Austin, Texas as the dinosaurs of “Jurassic Park” lumbered in a vast field and looked as real as the woman sitting next to me. I was amazed. And I will never shake the way I felt watching and then walking out of “Top Gun.” I was 16 at the time and I think all of the guys my age were ready to enlist immediately. In fact, I have a college fraternity brother who was so inspired by the film he applied for, and was accepted into OCS (Officer Candidate School) in the Navy. BTW-he achieved his dream. He flew F-14s for the Navy and ended his career as a Top Gun instructor. So, when in 2018 I got wind that filming had begun on a sequel, I couldn’t wait to see if my heart would race like it did watching the original. It was scheduled for release the summer of 2020. Then guess what happened? It has had several release dates since-all postponed. Now, “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally set to hit theaters in May.
Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4k Remaster Trailer Released Revealing Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ has released the trailer for the upcoming 4k Ultra HD Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition remaster. The trailer reveals that the newly updated director's cut of the original Star Trek movie will debut exclusively on Parmaount+ on April 5th. The new trailer follows the previously revealed first look at the remastered Director's Edition and additional still images released by Paramount+ shortly after the project's announcement. Oscar-winning director Robert Wise directed Star Trek: The Motion Picture but wasn't entirely satisfied with the film's theatrical cut, completed on a tight deadline. The Director's Edition allowed Wise to achieve his vision more fully, restoring abandoned elements and special effects shots when Paramount released it on VHS and DVD in 2001.
Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans Reunite For ‘Project Artemis’ Space Race Film From Director Jason Bateman & Apple

On Sunday, Apple’s “CODA” became the first Oscar-nominated film from a streaming service to earn a Best Picture statue which certainly has placed the studio as a place for creatives to bring projects, arthouse and commercial alike, to get made. The streamer has found another big film project to spend a heap of money on after paying a whopping $200 million for Matthew Vaughn’s spy pic “Argylle” starring Henry Cavill.
New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer Sees Tom Cruise Face His "Deepest Fears" in Long-Awaited Sequel

Paramount on Tuesday dropped off a new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the upcoming sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 action classic. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, sees the return of the original film’s star Tom Cruise as test pilot Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who comes across his late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw’s son, Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), while training a squad of graduates.
First trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan's new movie

Marvel star Karen Gillan prepares to fight to the death in the new trailer for Dual. A true genre mash-up consisting of clone sci-fi and black comedy, she plays the terminally ill Sarah, who undergoes a procedure to create a copy of herself to take over her life when she's gone.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Mistakenly Credited For Helming Black Adam

When it comes to comic book films and television shows, James Gunn is one of the busiest directors in Hollywood. The director helmed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel before moving over to DC to direct The Suicide Squad and HBO Max's Peacemaker. Now, Gunn is working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. While the director certainly has an impressive resume, there is one movie he definitely did not direct and that's Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson-led DC film was helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently directed Jungle Cruise. However, someone at the soundstage in Atlanta, Georgia where both movies were filmed must have gotten their wires crossed.
James Gunn Reveals New Details on Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

One of the many upcoming MCU projects that are currently in the works is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+, which is being filmed at the same time as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As usual, the plot details are still under wraps except that it will obviously have some holiday spirit. Now, it looks like we're starting to hear more details about the much-anticipated special.
