ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Adults-only ways to enjoy spring in Northeast Ohio

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Need out of the house and a break from the kiddos? We’ve got a few suggestions, including wine tastings, bar crawls and adults-only Easter egg hunts.

2022 Northeast Ohio spring events guide

Ice Wine Festival

Grand River Valley Debonne Vineyards, Ferrante Winery, Grand River Cellars Winery, Laurello Vineyards, South River Vineyards, Cask 307 Winery and Red Eagle Distillery team up for an afternoon of ice wines. It’s $7 per person at each stop and runs through March 31.

Cleveland International Wine Festival

Wine events April 1 through April 3 at Lago Custom Events featuring tastings, classes, appetizers and more.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

The Winery at Spring Hill in Geneva is home to this 21-and-over event on April 2 and April 9 featuring more than 4,000 eggs.

I Love the 90s Bash Bar Crawl

As if! Get out your overalls and butterfly clips! This bar crawl has stops along the Warehouse District in Cleveland on April 9 with no cover and drinks specials.

Adult Egg Hunt

The Akron Zoo hosts an adult-only, after-hours egg hunt on April 15. Adult beverages and food trucks snacks also available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUbWy_0euHINnf00
(Getty Images)

Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

The April 23 bar crawl benefits the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Hop around bars with animal-themed names. There’s drink specials and shuttles.

Medina Beer Fest

Main Street Medina and the Foundry Social team up for an evening of craft beer, food and fun on April 23.

Wings and Whisky Crawl

Stops at Dive Bar, Barley House, City Tap, The Ivy and Velvet Dog on April 30 with wing samples and specials.

Te Amo Tequila

Sample from more than 30 tequilas, a full bar, taco and nacho bar and live entertainment. Tickets start at $65 for this May 6 event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lfach_0euHINnf00
(Getty Images)

Margarita Celebration

Thirteen locations in downtown Willoughby will serve up their own margs on May 7.

Locked Zoo Experience

Solve puzzles across the Akron Zoo on May 14, while enjoying drinks and snacks. It’s 21 and over.

Kent Craft Beer Festival

Guests enjoy samples of craft beer, many from local breweries. There’s like music and food trucks. It’s May 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWqJI_0euHINnf00
(Getty Images)

Seltzers N’ Shells

An after-hours event at the Akron Zoo featuring drink samples and animal ambassadors on May 21.

Jump Back Ball

The annual Playhouse Square fundraiser is back on June 4 with a Hollywood-themed bash.

Boozy Brunch Crawl

Walk between Lakewood bars with brunch, mimosas and bloody Mary specials on June 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, is a major city In the state of Ohio along the southern shore of Lake Erie. This city is packed full of cultural institutions that will keep you busy during your entire visit. When you’re finished sightseeing, go stop at one of the many restaurants specializing in classic American cuisine. With our top five list of American restaurants in Cleveland, you’ll never go hungry.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willoughby, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lakewood, OH
City
Spring Valley, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Akron, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Government
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Hill#Northeast Ohio#Wine Festival#Ice Wine#Adult Egg Hunt#The Akron Zoo#Foundry Social
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
WFMJ.com

Grove City Outlets announces additional shops opening this Spring

Grove City Premium Outlets will soon have more stores for shoppers to explore. The popular open-air outlet mall announced four additional retailers opening soon. Rue 21, a trendy clothing store. Rita's Italian Ice Truck. 3 2 GO Self Pay Market, a self-pay convince store where you can buy snacks, beverages,...
GROVE CITY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati-area drive-in movie theater now open for the season

AMELIA, Ohio — One of the Cincinnati area's last drive-in movie theaters is open for the season. Starlite Drive-In -- located at 2255 State Route Ohio-125 in Amelia -- opened for the season over the weekend. Video in player above: Daily Dose Podcast: Supreme Court nomination hearings begin, Kid...
AMELIA, OH
Wichita Eagle

Famous Kansas restaurant celebrates 100 years

The Cozy Inn in Salina started serving up hamburger "sliders" in 1922 and is still going strong today. Though the dining area only has six seats, they prepare over 450,000 of the tiny hamburgers a year.
SALINA, KS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy