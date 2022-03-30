ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Local small businesses going strong

By MIKE MAGNUSON Tandem Media Network
Norwalk Reflector
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — National Mom & Pop Business Day was celebrated Monday, and several Norwalk business owners talked about what it meant to be in business for themselves. Joe Missler, owner of Excel Bike and Fitness, looked at his shop's long history in the city. Of the last 110 years, the business...

norwalkreflector.com

