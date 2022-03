According to Money Inc, some of the richest people in Kentucky include a pair of twins. The Kentucky twins are Patricia and Priscilla Barnstable (see picture here). The twins are ranked in the top ten of Kentucky's richest. They are ranked in the ninth and tenth position respectively as of 2021 rankings from Money Inc. Patricia Barnstable has a net worth of $16 million and her twin has a net worth of $1.1 million.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO