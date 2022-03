WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says she wants to see the DC Police department’s number of sworn officers increase from 3500 now, to 4000 over the next decade. But in a council hearing today, Chris Geldart, her Deputy Mayor for Public Safety raised the alarm that it will be difficult without higher pay and things like signing bonuses because DC has to compete with jurisdictions both in and outside the DMV for officers.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 DAYS AGO