Dr. Farrell Seymore named Superintendent of Opelika City Schools

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika City School Board has selected Dr. Farrell Seymore as the next Superintendent of Opelika City Schools. Dr. Seymore serves as the Principal of Opelika High School.

“After careful consideration of the submitted applications for the position of Superintendent of Opelika City Schools, the OCS Board made the unanimous decision to offer the job to Dr. Farrell Seymore. Dr. Seymore possesses the leadership qualities necessary to lead our system into the future, building on the strong foundation laid for him by Dr. Mark Neighbors and his predecessors. These qualities are tempered by humility and a genuine desire to serve the children of Opelika. He is greatly respected by his peers as evidenced by his positions of leadership in local and state organizations. We are excited to see what can be accomplished for the students of Opelika City Schools under Dr. Seymore’s leadership,” stated Dr. Kevin Royal, OCS Board Chairman.

Seymore began his career with the Opelika City Schools in 1997 as a science teacher at Opelika Middle School. He became Assistant Principal of Opelika Middle School in 2002 and then Principal in 2007. He served in that capacity until he was selected as Opelika High School Principal in 2011. In 2015, Dr. Seymore was named the Alabama High School Principal of the Year. Dr. Seymore has a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education (Biology and English), a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration, and a PhD in Educational Administration from Auburn University.

He is a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board where he serves as Vice-President and as a member of the Legislative Council. Seymore is also a graduate of the Alabama Superintendent’s Academy.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the position of Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools. I am thankful to the members of the school board for this opportunity. The Opelika community is a special place with outstanding students, families, and teachers. It is my desire to continue to find ways to build on our mission statement of Educating Every Child, Every Day,” said Dr. Seymore.

Dr. Seymore and his wife Sarah have two children, Anna, a freshman at Florida State University, and Patrick, a junior at Opelika High School.

