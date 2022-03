Gov. Mike DeWine this week announced the appointment of Elizabeth J. Schuller, who has Toledo ties to the Napoleon Municipal Court in Henry County. Ms. Schuller, of Napoleon, will assume office on April 25 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Amy Rosebrook, who was appointed to a different bench, the governor's office said. Ms. Schuller must run for election in 2023 for the full term, which commences Jan. 1, 2024.

