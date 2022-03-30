Warriors vs. Suns: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors host the Phoenix Suns in the biggest game of the night in the NBA on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The short-handed Warriors have lost three consecutive games, all by at least eight points, and are coming off a blowout loss to Ja Morant’s Grizzlies. Golden State occupies the third spot in the Western Conference – but is only one game ahead of the surging Dallas Mavericks, and three games ahead of the Jazz and Nuggets.

The Suns, meanwhile, enter Wednesday’s game on an eight-game winning streak.

Warriors vs. Suns game.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Wednesday, March 30 Time: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Suns at Warriors injury report

Suns: Cameron Johnson (right quad contusion) is doubtful. Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction), JaVale McGee (non-COVID illness) and Dario Saric (right ACL tear) are out.

Warriors: Steph Curry (left foot sprain) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Jonathan Kuminga

C Kevon Looney

G Gary Payton II

G Jordan Poole

Phoenix Suns