Clinton County, OH

No diesel fuel from spill in Clinton County found in well water samples

By GARY HUFFENBERGER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — Tests performed on well water in the vicinity of this month’s R+L diesel fuel spill indicate no diesel in samples from three wells, with results from a fourth well to come. There are about a dozen private wells located within the corridor of the land...

