[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Friday's episode of Severance, "Defiant Jazz." Read at your own risk!]. Severance, Apple TV+'s workplace drama-sci-fi-thriller about a fictional company called Lumon that uses a surgical procedure to divide employees' consciousness between their work lives and their personal lives, is a show that rewards patience. The first season has taken its time laying the groundwork of the central mystery, building up the show's confoundingly eerie world and stretching out the growing, paranoid tension. Many episodes have ended on cliffhangers, and it becomes clear while watching the seventh episode, "Defiant Jazz," that this is what it's all been leading up to: a series of dizzying climaxes that set up several turning points in the story, and a satisfying convergence of the ideas Severance has been working toward.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO