Apologies in advance for the whole get-off-my-lawn-you-darn-kids-ness of the following rant. But what is it about TikTok that gives so many of its younger content creators who've just personally discovered something that has been around forever the audacity to share their discovery as if it's a novelty, a breakthrough, a game-changer that hasn't already been in the public consciousness for decades? Sure, there are some interesting and genuinely creative hacks on TikTok, but for the most part, I don't particularly like using the app because it never fails to make me continually feel like that one guy who can't believe that one girl thinks skorts are new.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO