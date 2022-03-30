Head to Columbia for 2022 Mule Day

Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Eunice Beigh Edwards of Smyrna Tennessee, born August 9, 1935, gently passed into the arms of an angel to her heavenly home on March 26, 2022. Born to John and Eunice Beigh, Akron Ohio. Roberta graduated from high school and attended cosmetology school. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron Ohio where she married Richard in 1954. After marrying they moved to Newport, North Carolina where her husband was stationed at Cherry Point MCAS. They lived in North Carolina until 1973 following her husband’s retirement from the Marine Corps. They relocated their family to Smyrna Tennessee.
Comments / 0