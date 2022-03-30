ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Harding Returns All Disney Donations Over 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Reaction

By Jamie Burton
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Florida Republican is returning political campaign donations given to him by Disney in protest over its reaction to the "Don't Say Gay"...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 292

Johann Jost Proppertt
2d ago

Rescind Disneys $500 Million tax break Florida just gave them. Let them go back to California and take their chances there.

Reply(18)
174
Mouse65
1d ago

Disney no longer sees children as little girls and boys, and has gender neutral bathrooms. They also have had employees arrested in child trafficking rings. Let them turn into a gay amusement park. can't wait to see them shutdown in 5 years.

Reply(2)
110
Deborah
2d ago

Good for Harding! Returning the donation to his campaign says alot about his integrity! I no longer live in Fla but I am so thankful for men and women there who have integrity and r stepping up to be the leaders there!

Reply(3)
94
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Sean Spicer
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
Popculture

'Today' Host Quits His Other Show

Craig Melvin is making some major career moves. The Today co-anchor is set to exit Craig Melvin Reports at the end of the month, a network spokesperson confirmed on Monday, per Deadline and Variety. According to the spokesperson, in Melvin's absence, a rotating lineup of guest anchors will host the MSNBC hour for the foreseeable future. A guest anchor roster has not been revealed at this time. The show will continue to bring on guest anchors until a permanent host is announced at a later time.
CinemaBlend

After CBS' Bull, Another Pair Of Network TV Shows Have Been Cancelled

Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
DIY Photography

NBC Today show accused of airbrushing photo of trans gender swimmer

NBC’s Today show has attracted controversy after allegedly airbrushing an image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she finished first in an event. The University of Pennsylvania student was competing in the NCAA Championships when the image was taken. Twitter users quickly noticed the difference between the images and called out NBC for its apparent doctoring of the image. Further investigation, however, reveals that there is more to the story than merely that of a Photoshop misdemeanour.
protocol.com

Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill is about to become law. Tech companies have next to nothing to say about it.

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk on Tuesday after passing in the state Senate and House. LGBTQ+ activists have been sounding the alarm for months, while President Joe Biden has called the bill “hateful.” Yet the tech industry has been awfully quiet. Though several companies have signed on to a mass petition to condemn the bill, no major tech companies with considerable workforces in the state have issued individual statements or otherwise publicly opposed the legislation that's about to become law.
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
