Severe weather warning as 55m Americans ‘in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath’ – three states named at highest risk

By Charlie Neyra
 2 days ago

SEVERE weather continues to threaten a large swathe of the country, with up to 55million at risk of thunderstorms, high winds, hail and tornadoes.

The Deep South, Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast should prepare for potential impact Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSTv7_0euHEqWs00
Severe weather threatens a large swathe of the south before heading east Credit: Weather.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnmZh_0euHEqWs00
Tornado watches are in effect across much of the southern US on Wednesday Credit: @Paulynh08/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPzaQ_0euHEqWs00
A resident stands in a flooded road during a rain storm in Silverado Canyon, California, on Monday Credit: AP

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are at highest risk on Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center said.

According to the National Weather Service all severe hazards are possible, including significant gusts over 75 mph and strong tornadoes of speeds up to 135 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Moderate Risk - four out of five on the severe weather rating scale - for severe weather this afternoon and into tonight.

The strong low pressure weather system is the result of warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico clashing with cooler air from the northwest.

On Thursday, the system will move up the east coast, taking aim at the heavily populated areas of the northeast.

"There could be a continuation of severe storms from this system in the east on Thursday in one or two rounds," Weather.com told USA Today.

"Damaging wind gusts would be the primary concern from any severe storms that develop from portions of the mid-Atlantic into the southeast," the weather-focused site added.

Residents in northern Alabama are being warned by the National Weather Service on Wednesday to watch out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMDKC_0euHEqWs00
Millions need to watch for tornadoes in the south and then southeast Credit: The Weather Network

The government agency warned: “VERY WINDY & DANGEROUS CONDITIONS are expected later this morning & continuing thru this evening.

The advice continued: “Maximum wind gusts are expected to be around 50 to 60 MPH at times, especially across northwest Alabama & in the higher terrain areas. Use caution today & tonight if you must travel!”

On Thursday, residents in the New York region, where more than 20m people live, will see an end to the extreme cold of the past few days, only for it to be replaced with storm warnings.

Parts of the northeast have a Severe Weather Outlook rating from the National Weather Service, including Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

The recent cold snap in the northeast saw close to record-breaking lows for the time of year, dropping to a chilly 24 degrees on Monday night in New York.

