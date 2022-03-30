March 30 area sports schedule

It's hard to believe looking outside that local high school baseball and softball will be starting in the coming weeks, but teams have begun indoor practices to train for the upcoming season. In Aroostook County, many teams play outside on a field for the first time during their first game of the regular season. The baseball/softball season in Maine starts with hats, mittens, and coats on and ends with everyone looking for bug spray!

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO