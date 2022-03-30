ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer, NY

March 30 area sports schedule

By Times Telegram
Times Telegram
Times Telegram
 1 day ago

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Poland at Frankfort-Schuyler, 4:30 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Little Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Herkimer at Town of Webb, postponed

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Utica Comets at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Hudson Valley Community College at Herkimer College, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Adirondack at Poland, 4:30 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Little Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Scrimmage at Mudville complex, Herkimer (rescheduled from March 26; Canajoharie, Little Falls, Mt. Markham and South Lewis participating)

Cooperstown at Mt. Markham, postponed

Town of Webb at Frankfort-Schuyler, postponed

TRACK AND FIELD

Mt. Markham and Oriskany at Clinton (scrimmage) , 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: March 30 area sports schedule

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Times Telegram
Times Telegram

108

Followers

131

Posts

7K+

Views

Follow Times Telegram and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WETM 18 News

Corning opens season with win at Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks began their season with a win on the road on Tuesday. The Corning boys lacrosse team won their season opener on the road against Horseheads 11-4. The Hawks led 3-0 after the first quarter and led 6-0 in the second. Mikey Gigliotti scored a game-high 4 goals for Corning. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rossi scores four goals as Utica women’s lacrosse defeats SUNY Canton

UTICA — Emily Rossi scored four goals and added two assists to power the Utica University women’s lacrosse team to its fifth win of the season Wednesday, 15-11 over visiting SUNY Canton. Canton outscored the Pioneers 5-3 in the first quarter and led 7-5 at the half. But...
UTICA, NY
Q 96.1

2022 Baseball & Softball Schedule for Presque Isle High School

It's hard to believe looking outside that local high school baseball and softball will be starting in the coming weeks, but teams have begun indoor practices to train for the upcoming season. In Aroostook County, many teams play outside on a field for the first time during their first game of the regular season. The baseball/softball season in Maine starts with hats, mittens, and coats on and ends with everyone looking for bug spray!
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Oriskany, NY
Herkimer, NY
Sports
City
Little Falls, NY
City
Frankfort, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Poland, NY
City
Canajoharie, NY
Stamford Advocate

25 CIAC Girls Lacrosse Players to Watch in 2022

Kacie Benoit, MF/D, Sr., Darien: The All-State senior provides both lockdown defense and a solid midfield presence for the Blue Wave. She is bound for Syracuse next year. Elena Bontatibus, Jr., A, Simsbury: The junior was an All-State Class L second-team selection as a sophomore and returns to help lead the Trojans’ attack this spring.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#American Hockey League#Frankfort Schuyler#Rochester Americans#Herkimer College#Mudville#Mt Markham
WHEC TV-10

Registration is open for Rochester Half Marathon and 5K

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Registration is open for the Rochester Half Marathon and 5K. The races on Sunday, Sept. 25 will start at Maplewood Park and will finish at Frontier Field. Last year, Rochester’s half marathon had 637 finishers, with a winning time of 1 hour 13 minutes. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica University women's lacrosse suffers first loss

UTICA — The Utica University women's lacrosse team lost its first game of the season Saturday, a 14-9 home defeat against RPI in a non-conference game. The Pioneers trailed 4-2 after a quarter and were down 7-5 at the half at Gaetano Stadium. For Utica, Lexi Scaccia (Whitesboro) and...
UTICA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fairleigh Dickinson bowler ready for homecoming in Rochester

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — When Cameron Spring chose to move from Allegany, New York to Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey, she wanted to compete for a championship. The Knights have two NCAA women’s bowling titles in their history. This year, they’re back in the tournament, which...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Romesentinel.com

Several area athletes named TVL all-league selections

The Tri-Valley League has announced the all-league selections for boys and girls indoor track and field. In the Colonial Division, Rome Free Academy’s Collin Gannon was named to the list for the 55-meter dash and 55 hurdles. He was also named to the all-league team for both events. Kaden...
ROME, NY
Times Telegram

Times Telegram

108
Followers
131
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from The Time Telegram.

 http://timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy