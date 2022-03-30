ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waiving the right to decent pay at sea

By Letters
A P&O ferry moored at Dover. Ferries are exempt from UK minimum wage rules.

Gwyn Topham’s excellent analysis (P&O Ferries is not the first in UK waters to hire low-cost workers, 30 March) rightly points out the government’s decision to exempt ferries from national minimum wage rules in October 2020. Yet another case of Britannia waiving the rules rather than ruling the waves.

Andrew Linington

Clevedon, Somerset

Re women working on farms (Letters, 29 March), I now possess a silver medal won by my 18-year-old aunt Gertie Cooper in a ploughing match (with a horse plough) at Collingham, Nottinghamshire, in 1919. So many men had gone to war and not come back that women could, and did, plough. She was tiny, but the horses respected her.

Linda Marriott

Lincoln

Zoe Williams’ lovely article (28 March) made me think about what my children call me. One daughter, living in the south of England, calls me Mum. To another, living in Spain, I’m Mummy; another daughter who never left the north would never dream of anything other than Mam. Our son, living in Canada, veers between them all, but hasn’t yet used Mom.

Liz Strutt

Rottingdean, East Sussex

I was Mummy to my children until their teenage years, when I became Mum. Now I am Mum to the sons and Mama to the daughters. So when I email the four of them together I sign myself as M.

Betty Clarke

Malvern, Worcestershire

Will MPs be allowed to claim their partygate fines on expenses like everything else?

Derek McMillan

Durrington, West Sussex

