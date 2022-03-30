ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Danger of creating celebrity role models like Will Smith

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8kge_0euHEeBO00
Will Smith giving his Oscar acceptance speech.

Like Joseph Harker (Will Smith went low by slapping Chris Rock. In his attempt to justify it, he went even lower, 28 March), I’m wary of creating role models to inspire disadvantaged groups because, as he says, they are put on a pedestal only to be knocked down. True role models are often unassuming people like our parents, who lead by example, not celebrities. But the concept of inclusivity, as exemplified by the modern Oscars, is predicated on the assumption that successful people will inspire others who look like them. So if you play this game, you must be prepared to accept the sudden change of your hero Will Smith to zero. Better to create equal opportunity for all without patronising those who succeed.

Stan Labovitch

Windsor, Berkshire

Tayo Bero’s argument that it is racist to disapprove of Will Smith’s slap is a gift to the right (White outrage about Will Smith’s slap is rooted in anti-Blackness. It’s inequality in plain sight, 29 March). Smith decided the appropriate response to an edgy joke in a hyper-public setting was to assault the jokester and swear at him. It’s not because I’m white that I think he’s out of order. Some things are about race – this isn’t.

Richard Dillane

Brighton, East Sussex

Comments / 21

Russell Brooks
1d ago

I think Will's issue is that he is playing the role of a beta male simping for his cheating wife. The extramarital affairs are chewing him up inside, messing with his head, and he's become unhinged. He has tried to rationalize it away with their "open relationship" twaddle, but a situation like that is untenable. Some have said she has some disease and he was just protecting her honor. Which I find to be a fascinating play on the concept, when she is lacking honor in her marriage. All we can do is shake our head in wonder that anyone lifts a personality or movie star up to hero status. Their stardom has actually made them more susceptible to human foibles, not less.

Reply(2)
12
Rebel67
4h ago

She was on tik tok claiming she could care less about what people say about her condition BEFORE this Lil episode. She was obviously more mad at Will for laughing than what Chris said. It wasn't that bad of a joke anyway. Get over yourself Jada....you ain't all that. Will needs to grow a set and get away from her. Far, Far away.

Reply
3
Deebo1
16h ago

Jada wears the pants in that family and he's got lots of built up anger, obviously

Reply
9
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Guardian
The Guardian

219K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Guardian and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Celebrity
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Even O.J. Simpson is weighing in on the Will Smith situation

O.J. Simpson has weighed in on the Will Smith situation and the discourse surrounding The Slap has officially jumped the shark. Since the actor stormed the Oscars stage to assault Chris Rock, social media has been overwhelmed with thousands of takes, some considered and some ridiculous. Enter O.J. Simpson. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

219K+
Followers
61K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy