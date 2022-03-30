ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City Council to review Quinn’s Junction Park and Ride Thursday

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
 1 day ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Council is set to vote on a $3.4 million construction agreement for the Quinn’s Junction Park and Ride project on Thursday.

If approved, the project would create 465 parking stalls along Old Highway 40 near SR-248 , possibly in time for the next ski season, according to Park City Engineer John Robertson. Construction could start in May, weather permitting.

Park City Municipal previously received a $3.9 million grant from the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) to construct a park-and-ride lot. The city council began working on the design phase of the lot in November 2017.

At the joint Summit County Council-Park City Council meeting on Tuesday, two county officials encouraged the city to reject funding for the development.

“I see this parking lot as having marginal utility and having big problems with traffic flow off of Route 40,” Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright said. “I would urge city council to reject funding on this when you get the chance.”

Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde pointed to the Richardson Flat lot, which has 750 spots and no connection to public transit. “We need to do real work out there, solve a real problem, put in real infrastructure,” Clyde said.

Park City Councilor Becca Gerber offered a counter-narrative. “I think this provides a real great opportunity to start pulling people off the road,” she said. Gerber said the city could partner with local employers and noted that commuters from places like Kamas could find the lot convenient.

“It’s gonna be hard for me to get behind putting in another lot without understanding why the current one doesn’t work,” Park City Councilor Jeremy Rubell later said.


