Eva Longoria To Launch New Slate Of Podcasts With iHeartMedia Including A Scripted Series With Dania Ramirez

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria is launching a new slate of podcasts—both scripted and unscripted—in collaboration with iHeartMedia ‘s My Cultura Podcast Network.

Among the three new projects are a mix of scripted and unscripted projects that furthers My Cultura’s dedication to celebrating and elevating Latinx voices and stories from content creators like Longoria.

Launching on March 31 is the scripted series Connections With Eva Longoria , which promises to take listeners back to what makes us uniquely human—our desire to authentically connect with others. Longoria and her guests will tackle complex topics including spirituality, money, romance, food, politics, and parenting. Jay Shetty, Huda Kattan, Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Elsas. Marie Collins, are among the confirmed guests with more to be announced in the future.

The scripted project Sisters of the Underground —slated for Summer 2022—follows the true story of Las Hermanas Mirabal, the Mirabal Sisters. Executive produced by Longoria and Dominican actress Dania Ramirez , the 8-episode audio drama highlights the sisters’ lifelong activism in the Dominican Republic and whose state-orchestrated assassination ignited outrage that led to the downfall of dictator, Rafael Trujillo.

Hungry for History is an unscripted podcast set to be released in October featuring Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejón exploring some of the most delicious dishes and ingredients from Mexico. They’ll share personal memories and family stories about the topic, decode culinary customs, and even provide a recipe or two for listeners to try at home.

“We’re incredibly excited about this partnership, and the growth of our network, as we continue to tell our stories and celebrate our Latinidad,” Gisselle Bances, SVP, Head of Production and Development for iHeartMedia ’s My Cultura shared with Deadline. “We’re thrilled to partner with Eva as we continue to increase the representation and visibility of our community and cultura in the podcast industry and beyond.”

Added Longoria, “I’m excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia to bring you a new slate of podcasts, which touches on everything I love while also celebrating our culture and uplifting the stories of our community. As a longtime podcast listener, these are three shows that I personally would want to listen to and can’t wait to bring listeners along on this journey.”