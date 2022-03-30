Why Grisham feels like he 'failed' coaching Clemson's receivers last season

Tyler Grisham has never been as eager to return to the practice field as he was this spring.

Grisham is entering his third season as Clemson’s receivers coach, one he’s hoping will be a bounceback year for his position group. It’s a position that’s become synonymous with marquee names and big plays at Clemson in recent years, but even with receivers like Justyn Ross and Joseph Ngata headlining the 2021 unit, the explosion to the Tigers’ passing game fizzled out.

With several contributing factors, no receiver caught more than three touchdown passes as Clemson finished the season 103rd nationally in passing. D.J. Uiagalelei’s inconsistent first season as the starting quarterback didn’t help, but continuity was also hard to come by at a position that was ravaged by injuries (Ross, Ngata and E.J. Williams all finished the season on the shelf).

“It was frustrating for my guys and having to move guys around and maybe play them in some areas that maybe didn’t suit them in their skill set as well,” Grisham said.

But Grisham also took some of the blame on his shoulders. He said the situation made him reassess “a number of things” in how he’s coaching his players, which is why he was chomping at the bit when Clemson began spring practices earlier this month.

“I learned a ton in that situation,” said Grisham, a former receiver himself before he got his start in coaching at Clemson in 2014 as a graduate assistant. “I failed in plenty of areas, and I had to swallow that pill. As a young coach that’s learning the profession every day, I really got a crash course last year. And I was so eager heading into mat drills and spring practice to get back out here. I just want to get back on the grass and fix some stuff.”

What areas in particular did Grisham felt like needed correcting?

The first one had less to do with coaching and more with how Grisham communicated with his players. Amid a season in which his patience was tested perhaps more than any other during his time on Dabo Swinney’s staff, Grisham realized his approach might not have always been the best.

“I think, for me, it’s learning the balance of challenging your guys and loving them at the same time and that relationship,” Grisham said.

As for the specific areas he’s worked on as a coach, Grisham said rediscovering that explosiveness in the passing game has been an emphasis for the receivers this spring. But Grisham said his primary focus has been teaching perimeter blocking, an area in which the Tigers’ receivers struggled mightily as the position got younger.

Grisham theorized some of the issues might have been a result of all the shuffling that had some receivers lining up at different spots than they were used to. But with youngsters such as sophomore Ajou Ajou (who’s since transferred) and true freshmen Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins getting more significant reps toward the end of the season, Grisham didn’t feel like he emphasized the importance of blocking enough.

He said that’s changed this spring.

“(The personnel) is not an excuse, but for me and that emphasis, I’ve made that more of an emphasis on the field in my individual drill work,” Grisham said. “I’ve made that more of an emphasis in my meeting room, spending more time and showing them more looks and really making sure we feel good about our perimeter blocking. And our spot blocking where you don’t have a defender necessarily, but you have a spot. And knowing coverage and who to pick up depending on coverage and who shows up to that spot. Those are things I’ve really worked on.”

Through 10 practices, Grisham said he’s been pleased with how his position has performed overall this spring. The goal is for everyone in the receiver room to continue on that trajectory, including himself.

“There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of humility from some of that failure,” Grisham said. “But, man, eager, hungry and excited to go and prove it.”

