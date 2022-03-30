ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here's How Many California Homes Are Sitting Vacant

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A recent report using census data found that there are about 16 million homes sitting empty across the U.S. According to KTLA , the study by LendingTree ranked the 50 states by how many unoccupied homes they currently have.

Of the 16 million vacant homes in the U.S., over 1 million of those are in California. While California ranked low on the list (No. 46), the state is so large that it still had the second-highest number of empty homes. The report says 8.7% of California's housing stock is vacant, which totals to about 1.2 million empty homes.

The only other state with more empty homes was Florida , which has about 1.7 million vacant units. The states with the highest vacancy rates were Vermont, Maine, and Alaska. Each of those states has between 20% to 22% of its housing stock vacant. Combined, the three states have more than 315,000 unoccupied units.

The report points out that there are many reasons a home could be vacant. It could be on the market or be a vacation home, or it's uninhabitable .

Here are the states with the highest vacancy rates:

  1. Vermont (22.9%)
  2. Maine (22.7%)
  3. Alaska (20.5%)
  4. West Virginia (18.1%)
  5. Alabama (17.7%)
  6. Florida (17.1%)
  7. New Hampshire (16.7%)
  8. Mississippi (16.3%)
  9. Louisiana (16.2%)
  10. Wyoming (15.9%)

