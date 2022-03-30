ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma man suspected of DUI after rollover crash

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 1 day ago
A 49-year-old Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Tuesday after he drove into a ditch and his vehicle rolled over, police said.

Jason Moody was taken to a hospital and “medically cleared” before he was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, according to a report from the Petaluma Police Department.

The incident began just after 7 p.m. in southeast Petaluma.

Witnesses told police they saw Moody speeding through a parking lot along Marina Avenue. He drove over a curb and into a field south of the lot, where his vehicle nosed into a ditch and rolled over, according to the police report.

Police said Moody “displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication” when officers arrived after the crash.

Moody remained in custody Wednesday and was scheduled to appear in court Friday. His bail was set at $25,000, jail records show.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

