Talk about a win-win! The news that a surprise $11 million will be going to Pinellas/West Pasco Habitat for Humanity with $7.5 million going to Hillsborough Habitat for Humanity is a big win for affordable housing in the Tampa Bay area. Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, after her divorce from Jeff Bezos, was in control of a huge fortune and decided to give it away, but with an overriding responsibility to do as much good as possible. Talk about a great job description! She’s able to do great things with her fortune, the Habitat organization can extend its reach, and the resulting additional housing will go directly to helping alleviate the critical shortage of affordable housing in our area. That’s a win-win-win! We all win! Thanks, MacKenzie!

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO